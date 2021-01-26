Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

