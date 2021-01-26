CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 323.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.09 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,207,619 shares of company stock valued at $224,096,803. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

