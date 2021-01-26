Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $837,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

