Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 320,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,058,000.

BATS IYT opened at $226.72 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

