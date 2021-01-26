Strs Ohio Has $48.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $48,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -90.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

