Strs Ohio Sells 5,321 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of VeriSign worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

