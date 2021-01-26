Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

