Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) versus Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Financial Review

Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Jaco Electronics

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jaco Electronics and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29

Avnet has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.22 -$31.08 million $1.54 25.47

Jaco Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avnet beats Jaco Electronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

