2,326 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $721.53 and a 200-day moving average of $635.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

