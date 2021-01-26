Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

