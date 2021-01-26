Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.70). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

