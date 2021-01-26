Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,890,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,571,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

