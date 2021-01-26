Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.