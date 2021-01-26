Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $60,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

