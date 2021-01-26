Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $548.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

