Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $81,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $921,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

