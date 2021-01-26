New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,917 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $85,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

