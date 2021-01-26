Kwmg LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $835,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
