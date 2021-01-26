Kwmg LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

