Kwmg LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

