Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $792,000 Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

SIG opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

