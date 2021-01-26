Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.