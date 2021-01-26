We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth about $386,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.