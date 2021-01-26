We Are One Seven LLC Has $444,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

