Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $218.15 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

