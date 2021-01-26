National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NBHC stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

