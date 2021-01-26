Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

