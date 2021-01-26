Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.