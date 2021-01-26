Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

