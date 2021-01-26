Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000.

SMDV opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

