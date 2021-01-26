Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $156.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

