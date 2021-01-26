Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

