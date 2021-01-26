Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

