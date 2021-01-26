Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 22,855 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Perspecta by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 466.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 476,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

