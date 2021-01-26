Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

Shares of GWW opened at $387.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

