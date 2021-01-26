Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Discovery reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

DISCA opened at $39.00 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

