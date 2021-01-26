Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,839 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

