Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Seagen posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $180.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 32.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $16,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

