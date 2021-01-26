TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 258,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

