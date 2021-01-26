Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,187.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.