Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,177.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

