JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

