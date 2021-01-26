JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

