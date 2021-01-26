JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

