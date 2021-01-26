JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 714 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 191.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

