Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 358,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

