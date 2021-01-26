12,780 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

