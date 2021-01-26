Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE: BIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

1/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00.

1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$577.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

