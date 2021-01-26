JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 3,609 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

