EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.11. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.